Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 2, 2018

William E. Alexander Jr., 94, passed away at Brethren Village on July 26. He served in the US Army during World War II. William retired from Armstrong World Industries after 33 years as an engineer. He volunteered at the Lancaster General Hospital, drove for Meals on Wheels, and did tax returns on a volunteer basis. He was a long-time member of Hempfield United Methodist Church. He was the husband of Esther Alexander, of Brethren Village, with whom he celebrated 23 years of marriage.

Kathryn R. Hollinger, 92, of Neffsville, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community on July 23. Kathryn was employed in the quality control department of RR Donnelley for 21 years, She had a special love of cats. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, flower gardening, going to flea markets, and hummingbirds. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Kenneth E. Riehl Sr., 71, of Ephrata, passed away July 7 at home. He was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ephrata. Ken was a self-employed handyman and had previously worked for High Concrete. He was craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, restoring antiques, tinkering and figuring out how things work. He was an avid wrestling fan and loved wolves. Ken always appreciated a well-manicured lawn. A son, Kenneth Jr., husband of Collean (Hibshman) Riehl, resides in Manheim. His stepdaughter, Karen Guyer, lives in Lititz.

Diane Lynn Strother, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away July 20 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Diane enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing, gardening, and spending time with loved ones. She was employed by RR Donnelley in the bindery department. She attended LCBC of Manheim. Her son, Scott Strother, partner of Kristy Arteaga, lives in Manheim.

