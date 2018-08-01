Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 2, 2018
William E. Alexander Jr., 94, passed away at Brethren Village on July 26. He served in the US Army during World War II. William retired from Armstrong World Industries after 33 years as an engineer. He volunteered at the Lancaster General Hospital, drove for Meals on Wheels, and did tax returns on a volunteer basis. He was a long-time member of Hempfield United Methodist Church. He was the husband of Esther Alexander, of Brethren Village, with whom he celebrated 23 years of marriage.
Kathryn R. Hollinger, 92, of Neffsville, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community on July 23. Kathryn was employed in the quality control department of RR Donnelley for 21 years, She had a special love of cats. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, flower gardening, going to flea markets, and hummingbirds. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Kenneth E. Riehl Sr., 71, of Ephrata, passed away July 7 at home. He was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ephrata. Ken was a self-employed handyman and had previously worked for High Concrete. He was craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, restoring antiques, tinkering and figuring out how things work. He was an avid wrestling fan and loved wolves. Ken always appreciated a well-manicured lawn. A son, Kenneth Jr., husband of Collean (Hibshman) Riehl, resides in Manheim. His stepdaughter, Karen Guyer, lives in Lititz.
Diane Lynn Strother, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away July 20 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Diane enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing, gardening, and spending time with loved ones. She was employed by RR Donnelley in the bindery department. She attended LCBC of Manheim. Her son, Scott Strother, partner of Kristy Arteaga, lives in Manheim.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Tire Consultants Is Your First Stop for Safer Summer Driving
This summer you may be setting off to the shore,...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you interested...
-
Summer Winds Down at Fiorentino’s
It’s hard to believe that summer is more than half...
-
Cedar Crest College coach raves about Lititz Summer Showcase
For Cedar Crest College head women’s soccer coach Sarah Wolcott,...
-
Manheim advances to LNP Midget semi-finals
Gems by Book, Eberly lead Manheim past Penn Manor, 1-0...
-
Lititz reaches LNP Midget semi-finals
First-inning rally holds up in Oddfellows’ win over Lancaster The...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 2, 2018
William E. Alexander Jr., 94, passed away at Brethren Village...
-
Tire Consultants Is Your First Stop for Safer Summer Driving
This summer you may be setting off to the...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you...
-
Summer Winds Down at Fiorentino’s
It’s hard to believe that summer is more than...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Clarence W. Martin says:
-
Joel Lingenfelter says:
-
Shirley Klassen says: