Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 15, 2019
Gordon C. Smeal Sr. “Getz,” 81, of Elizabethtown, died Aug. 10, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gordon was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football and NASCAR. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing peppers, watching hummingbirds and bluebirds, hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. His son, Gordon C. Smeal Jr., husband of Kathy, lives in Manheim.
Patricia A. Tomlinson, 84, of Marietta, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Aug. 5. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her family and put them before anything else. She was a selfless person who volunteered her time both at church and was always active in her community. She had a love for life and everyone who met her loved her too. Her son, Jack Tomlinson, husband of Jana; and daughter, Joy Tomlinson-Dull, wife of Michael, reside in Manheim.
Manheim Borough Police host third National Night Out event
Manheim’s third National Night Out was held Tuesday, Aug. 6...
Warwick approves several personnel changes
With the start of the 2019-20 school year less than...
Swing your partner…
After some 45 years calling square dances for the Swing...
Karen L. Izenour, 64, HR manager, was in the Miss Solanco Pageant, enjoyed Burmese cats
Karen L. Izenour, 64, of Manheim, entered into rest on...
Susanne Evans, 77, accountant, answering service worker, accomplished pianist with strong faith
Susanne Evans, 77, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8,...
Burnell F. Lausch, 98, MCSD custodian, married 74 years, coin collector and avid bowler
Burnell F. Lausch, 98, of Ephrata, and formerly of Manheim,...
A first-rate 2nd Friday
Downtown Lititz seemed downright peaceful on 2nd Friday as Lititz...
-
