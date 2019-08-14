Home   >   Obituaries   >   Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 15, 2019

Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 15, 2019

By on August 14, 2019

Gordon C. Smeal Sr. “Getz,” 81, of Elizabethtown, died Aug. 10, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gordon was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football and NASCAR. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing peppers, watching hummingbirds and bluebirds, hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. His son, Gordon C. Smeal Jr., husband of Kathy, lives in Manheim.

Patricia A. Tomlinson, 84, of Marietta, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Aug. 5. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her family and put them before anything else. She was a selfless person who volunteered her time both at church and was always active in her community. She had a love for life and everyone who met her loved her too. Her son, Jack Tomlinson, husband of Jana; and daughter, Joy Tomlinson-Dull, wife of Michael, reside in Manheim.

