Deaths of Local Interest
Ruth A. Shearer Bartgis, of Mount Joy, was called home Jan. 7 at the age of 76. A loving mother and homemaker, Ruth enjoyed baking, canning and caring for her family. She treasured her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Ruth had a fondness for country music and loved cardinals. The following surviving family live in Manheim: daughters, Barbara Powell, wife of Wayne Powell, and Beverly Radzik, wife of Ronald Radzik; and grandchildren Wayne W. Powell and Corey K. Radzik.
Glenn E. Bollinger, 77, of Ephrata, passed away Jan. 7 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren where he served on the cemetery committee and as an usher. Glenn was a truck driver for Wayne Feeds of Centerville. A son, Troy, husband of Lily Bollinger, lives in Lititz
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Long Byers, 96, of Lancaster, died Jan. 8 at Moravian Manor Nursing Home Health Center. Betty worked at Murray Insurance Agency until her son was born. Her interests included playing bridge, reading, and doing the Sunday NYT crossword puzzles. She also loved jazz and big band music. The family wishes to thank the nursing staffs of Moravian Manor for their many years of service and care for Betty.
Helen Grace Madeira Cox, 97, of Lancaster, departed to be with Christ on Jan. 8. Born in Elizabethtown, Helen graduated from Columbia Bible College in 1942 and Wheaton College in 1943. She went to China as a missionary in 1947. She and her husband went to North Thailand in 1952 and ministered to the Mien people. Helen taught Bible and literacy and prepared language lessons for new workers. Helen was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. A son, David Cox, lives in Manheim.
Gwendolyn F. Gregg, 94, of Mount Joy, died Jan. 9 with her loving family by her side. She was a graduate of Milton High School, was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and reading. A daughter, Karen M. Buller, lives in Manheim.
John K. Hershey, 86, of Lancaster passed away Jan. 1 in his home. Born in Mount Joy, John was employed as a wireman at PP&L in Lancaster for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He then worked for Manheim Auto Auction, retiring in 2013. John proudly served in an airborne unit of the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. An avid animal lover, he enjoyed his many dogs over the years. John’s hobbies included collecting Civil War memorabilia and matchboxes, reading, listening to country music, traveling, and golfing. He was a member of LCBC Church, Manheim.
John J. Wood Sr., “Jack,” 88, a resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away Jan. 7 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Jack worked as a truck driver for the Ellis Coffee Company, from where he retired in 1999 after 35 years of service. He and his wife loved traveling and going to the shore. Jack was an avid and faithful Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, and volunteered as a eucharistic minister at Lancaster General Hospital.
