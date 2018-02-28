Deaths of Local Interest – March 1, 2018

Elizabeth Joyce Eakman, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Feb. 23 at Masonic Villages. Elizabeth was the wife of James M. Eakman Jr., with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage in December. Elizabeth graduated from the former Mount Joy High School, Class of 1949. She enjoyed camping and cooking. A son, Dean Eakman, husband of Gail, and grandson, Brent Eakman, husband of Michelle, all reside in Manheim.

Harold L. Godshall D.C. died Feb. 16. He fought a courageous 19-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. A daughter, Amy, wife of Jamie Gish, lives in Manheim. A chiropractor, he and his wife, Joni, owned and operated Godshall Chiropractic in Millersville for 39 years. Harold had a passion for holistic healthcare by facilitating God’s natural, self-healing design of the human body. He was a partner at LCBC Church – Manheim since 2002, where he served in various roles.

M. Louise Huber, 83, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Feb. 16 at The Courtyards of Brethren Village, Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was a graduate of East Hempfield High School. She retired from John Wright Company in Wrightsville. Louise was a charter member of Hempfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and flower arranging. She was a former Girl Scout leader.

George S. Knedeisen, 86, of Brethren Village, loving husband of Frances, with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage, passed away Feb. 25. George was a loving husband and father. He was employed for over 30 years with RCA as an electrical engineer, where he received four patents. George was an avid bridge player who became a Silver Life Master.

Patricia A. Miller, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 19. Patricia worked as a manager in human resources. She loved to spend time fishing for trout and bass, enjoyed dancing, listening to Celtic music, and was a gracious host for some very extravagant parties. Her daughter, Barbara Kreider, lives in Lititz.

William R. Parrish, 91, of Stevens, formerly of Brownstown, passed away Feb. 17 at The Gardens at Stevens. William worked in maintenance for Black & Decker. He enjoyed crafts of all types, Especially models, and paint-by-number pictures. He also enjoyed attending the Rough & Tumble. His nephew, John, husband of Mary Ann Dochter, lives in Lititz.

John M. Slaymaker Jr., 93, of Manheim, formerly of Columbia, went to be with the Lord Feb. 21 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Earlier in life, John had worked for the former Ezra W. Martin Meat Company, Lancaster. He then had lived in Kentucky and had worked for Rod & Staff Publishers. After returning back to Lancaster County, John had worked at Turkey Hill Dairy, Conestoga and last at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather throughout his lifetime.

Michael A. Smith, 57, of Shermans Dale, passed away Feb. 24 at the Gardens at Stevens. Born in Ephrata, he worked as a metal foundry supervisor. He is survived by three children. A brother, Jeff Smith, resides in Lititz.

The Reverend Melvin G. Sponsler Jr., 84, of Willow Valley Communities went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 12. Mel served in United Methodist ministry for over 40 years. He was assistant pastor of the Manheim United Methodist Church from 1955 to 1958. He also taught at United Wesleyan College, Allentown. He participated in many sports, including ping-pong, golf, tennis and pickleball. He also enjoyed photography and computers. A son, Thomas (Sharon Buttemere) Sponsler, and grandsons, Andrew and Jordan Sponsler, all live in Lititz.