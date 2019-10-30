Dean R. Bollinger, 67, cabinet installer and contractor, family man, happiest riding his motorcycle

Dean R. Bollinger, 67, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to Della K. (Mast) and the late Mark F. Bollinger, and was the husband of Tirzah S. Loose-Bollinger, with whom he shared two years of marriage.

Dean was a cabinet installer and contractor. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, camping, bowling and his family but he was happiest riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by two daughters: Elissa (Tim) Lowe and Ashley Swetland; five grandchildren: Emily, Trevor, Isabella, Madeline and Alexander; five siblings: Glen Bollinger, Tim Bollinger, Sandra Nolt, Marla Stauffer, and Carol Wert, and their spouses.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, with Pastors Eric Landram and Jim Grossnickel-Batterton officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean’s memory may be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road #260, Ambler, PA 19002 c/o Hershey Clinic; or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.