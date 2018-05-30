David M. Ford, 67, decorated Vietnam vet, enjoyed classic cars and the outdoors
David M. Ford lost his battle with PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy), early Wednesday morning, May 23, 2018, when he went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, in his home, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 67.
Dave was the son of the late Robert and Helen Ford, of Spokane, Wash.
At the young age of 17, Dave entered the Army and was sent to Vietnam to fight in the war. After 22 years, he retired a decorated veteran, receiving medals for National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Meritorious Unit Commendation (1st OLC), Army Commendation (2d OLC), Meritorious Service, Army Good Conduct (7th Awd), and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Dave was a husband of 44 years to his beloved wife Debra Ford. Together, they traveled throughout the world making unforgettable memories. He was also father to Laura Ford Deeghan and her husband Sean Deeghan. He was also blessed to be a grandfather of two joyously fun boys, Auston and Bryce. Dave was also a brother to four sisters and seven brothers, which made him a cousin and an uncle to many in the Ford family. He was a loving son and brother-in-law.
Dave was an admirer of old cars, new cars, car parts, motorcycles, motorboats, and pretty much anything with a motor. He had a special interest in classic cars. He would always work on his own cars, and after he retired from the army, he worked as a mechanic.
But, if you didn’t find Dave in the garage, you would find him outside, either at a campground, or on a lake, with a fishing rod or on a boat. He would always be spending time with family and friends making memories.
A celebration of Dave’s life was held May 30 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave’s memory can be made to Cure PSP at 1206 York Road #L-4, Lutherville, MD, 21093, or psp.org/iwanttohelp; or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or hospiceconnect.org/give.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lititz.
-
