Home   >   Obituaries   >   David L. Zehr, 32, Lititz, served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton

David L. Zehr, 32, Lititz, served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton

By on November 14, 2018

Sgt. David L. Zehr, USMC, 32, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in Oceanside, Calif.

David was born in Lancaster, to Michael and Joyce Zehr on May 12, 1986.

He enlisted in the United Stated Marine Corps in January of 2010 and was stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif.

David is survived by his wife: Angeline Kamumo Zehr; his brother: Shawn Zehr; his father: Michael Zehr; and his mother: Joyce Zehr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: William and Alta Roland.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Funeral services will be held at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Salunga Brethren Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *