David A. Donovan, 56, Millersville U. professor, actor, director, active at St. James Catholic
David A. Donovan, 56, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., he was the son of the late John T. Sr. and Mary (Christian) Donovan Burnham. He was the loving husband of Kathy Walinsky Donovan. They would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in September.
David was most recently an adjunct professor of communications and theatre arts at Millersville University and formerly at Elizabethtown College. He was a professional actor, director, and production manager, having earned his M.A. in theatre arts at Michigan State University in 1987. He was a driver for Hendricks Flower Shop in Lititz.
As an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, David was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at mass who took the Holy Eucharist to the home-bound, a “Sip & Dip” discussion leader, an RCIA team leader, a parish captain for the Annual Diocesan Men’s Conference, and a Social Justice Committee Member.
Surviving in addition to his wife and cherished daughter: Elise Donovan, at home; are three siblings: John T. Jr., husband of Marie Donovan of Clay, N.Y.; Deanna Donovan of Silver Springs, Fla.; Laurie Case of North Syracuse, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister: Mary Ellen Rulison.
Services were held July 28 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, with Rev. Father James O’Blaney C.Ss.R officiating. Interment was private.
Financial contributions to the family will be used in accordance to their needs.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
