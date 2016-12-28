Darline J. Flowers, 85, AAA travel consultant, Girl Scout leader, enjoyed spending time with her grandkids

Darline J. Flowers, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at the Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.

She was the wife of the late John W. Flowers, who passed away in 2010. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Darline J. Seyfert Mellman.

Darline had worked at AAA as a travel consultant. She also worked as a private medical assistant at local nursing homes and at the private practice of Dr. Joseph Annese.

She served as a Girl Scout leader in Palmyra and Lititz, and was a volunteer driver for Easter Seals for many years. Darline was also a Sunday School teacher, and was member of the 49ers Breakfast Club of Hershey High School Class of 1949 with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons: Edward M., married to Joann Flowers, of Penryn; and Robert, married to Cathy Flowers, of Dagsboro, Del.; her daughter: Joni L., married to Arthur Lavoie, of Lititz; and by her seven grandsons; three granddaughters, and by 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons: Joseph L. and David A. Flowers; and by her grandsons: Jeremy Lavoie and Michael Flowers.

Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in Mount Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Darline’s memory to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.