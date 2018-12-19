Daniel W. Johnson Sr., 82, Vietnam vet, quarry manager, active at St. Peter’s Lutheran, avid woodworker
Daniel W. Johnson Sr., 82, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 16, 2018.
He was the husband of Carol A. Clare Johnson, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage this past Sept. 23. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Horace W. and Sarah Shaw Johnson.
Dan graduated from Drexel University with a B.S. in civil engineering. He retired in 1998 as the quarry manager for the Alan Myers Construction Company in Coatesville. Prior to this, he had worked for Corsons Stone Quarry in Plymouth Meeting and DM Stolzfus in Talmage.
A U.S. Army veteran, Dan served as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A very active member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, he served as past church council president, on varied council committees, as an usher, Sunday School teacher, communion assistant and was a building and property representative during the new church construction.
He was a very talented and passionate woodworker, who loved spending time in his shop. He had been a Warwick Little League umpire, enjoyed watching old movies, and was the number one sports fan for his grandsons’ baseball, football, and ice hockey games.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his children: Daniel Jr., married to Karen Johnson; and Lori, married to Robert Long, both of Lititz; three grandsons: Issac Long; Daniel Johnson III, fiancé of Annie; Korey, married to Stephanie Johnson; and his brother: J. Philip, married to Joy Johnson of New Hope.
Friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dan’s memory to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
