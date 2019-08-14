Daniel S. King, 69, retired farmer, father of eight, member of the Old Order Amish Church
Daniel S. King, 69, of Lititz, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 while working at one of his properties.
Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Rachel Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of Elizabeth E. Beiler King.
A retired farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are his children: Samuel, married to Rachel Zook King, Lititz; Naomi, married to Benuel King, Stevens; Daniel Jr., married to Mary Zook King, Manheim; Sadie Mae, married to Elmer Kauffman, Stevens; David, married to Rachel Stoltzfus King, Lititz; Bena Ruth, married to Alvin King, Gordonville; Wilmer Jay, married to Susan King King, Millersburg; Ivan Lee of Willow St. (and special friend Maranda Stoltzfus); 39 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Jacob King (Sarah), Leola; Henry (Nancy) and Levi (Sylvia), Lititz; Alvin (Naomi), Rebecca (John King), Leola.
He was preceded in death by siblings: Sadie Zook and Samuel E. King Jr.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the home of Samuel B. King, 1300 Clay Road, Lititz. Viewing is at the late home from the time of this notice until the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Furman Funeral Home, Leola. Condolences may be shared at FurmanFuneralHome.com.
