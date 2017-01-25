- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Daniel K. Hershey, 87, long-time farmer and Manheim Auto Auction worker, enjoyed camping
Daniel Kulp Hershey, 87, of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Lititz.
He was the loving husband of Joretta (Hubley) Hershey, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in March of 2016. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Graybill and Orpha (Kulp) Hershey.
Dan was a lifetime farmer, and had worked for the Manheim Auto Auction for 50 years before retiring in 2010. He was a member of Manheim Grace Brethren Church where he was a former deacon. Dan and his wife were members of the national Sowers group, volunteering their time. He was also a member of the Manheim Fire Police. Dan and his wife enjoyed camping trips with their family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters: Yvonne S., wife of Larry Geib; Wanda K., wife of David Groff, both of Manheim; three sons: D. Thomas, husband of Connie Hershey, Manheim; J. Timothy, husband of Rose Hershey, Manheim; William J., husband of Jean Hershey, Mount Joy; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: John, Jacob, and Caleb Hershey.
Services were held Jan. 21 at Manheim Grace Brethren Church, with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dunkle officiating. Interment was in Graybills Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan’s memory may be sent to Manheim Grace Brethren Church, 333 E. High St., Manheim PA 17545.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, had charge of the arrangements.
