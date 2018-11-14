Daniel J. Leaf, 30, attended WHS, enjoyed video games, great with kids, Eagles fan
Daniel “Dan” Leaf, 30, formerly of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Dan was born in Lakeland, Fla., to the late Robert J. Leaf and Sherry M. Shoemaker.
Dan attended Warwick High School in Lititz. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed spending time playing video games. He loved his family and was great with kids, especially his niece, Lakyn. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and big heart.
Dan is survived by his siblings: Michael P. Shoemaker, Carlisle; Jefferey T. Shoemaker, Reading; Jessica A. Pevar, North Port, Fla.; Stephanie M. Shoemaker, Sarasota, Fla.; and several extended family members.
A visitation will take place at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. A time of sharing will take place at 2:45 p.m.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
