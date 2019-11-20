Daniel H. Rohrer Jr., 91, farmer, served in ast Hempfield government, active with EMM and MDS

Daniel H. Rohrer Jr. 91, of Lititz, and formerly of East Hempfield Township, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz.

Born in East Hempfield Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Ada Mae Hollinger Rohrer. In 1946

Dan graduated from the East Hempfield Township High School.

He was the loving husband of T. Grace Sollenberger Rohrer, and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

Dan operated his farm in East Hempfield Township, and was known for growing potatoes and fruit, and making cider. For many years Dan drove school bus for the Hempfield School District. Dan was an active member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church, where he served as an elder and Sunday school superintendent. He also served as a board member for the Eastern Mennonite Missions, and volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service.

For over 20 years he served as Judge of Elections in East Hempfield Township; and served as a member of the Township Planning Commission.

Throughout his life, Dan had a love for riding and training horses. Dan was a kind and gentle man, who could yodel and play the harmonica; but more significantly, he had a servant’s heart that had a passion for helping people whether a nearby neighboring farmer, or a stranger in distress. He deeply loved his wife and family, his Lord, and his fellow man.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Grace; are three sons: Daniel III, husband of Mary Rohrer of Fredericksburg, Texas; Dudley, husband of Beth Rohrer; Dwight, husband of Rosie Rohrer both of Manheim; three daughters: Sandra, wife of Leonard Good of Palmyra; Sheryl, wife of Lawrence Mummau of Honey Grove; Sue, wife of Leo Tubay of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a brother: Lloyd Rohrer; and three sisters: Vera, Miriam and Blanche Rohrer.

Services were held Nov. 16 at East Petersburg Mennonite Church. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan’s memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions: EMM , P.O. Box 458, Salunga, PA 17538-0458; or Mennonite Disaster Service: 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.