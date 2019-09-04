Daniel A. Yench, 95, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Daniel A. Yench, 95, of Lititz, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2019.

Born in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Yench.

He is survived by his daughter: Patricia wife of John Jakobsen of Lititz.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, N.Y.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.