Dale S. Stauffer, 83, USPS worker, co-owned Manheim Yamaha, outdoorsman, and Barons fan

Dale S. Stauffer, 83, of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior of natural causes on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at his home.

Dale was the loving husband of Penelope L. Shirk Stauffer for 63 years on June 9.

Dale was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. A 1954 graduate of Manheim High School, he was a lifelong Manheim Barons fan. In addition to the U.S. Postal Service, he was employed by Deere Country, Clair Myer Realty, and Stauffer’s Greenhouse. He was also co-owner of the former Manheim Yamaha.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Dale was a longtime co-owner of Camp Smoky in Cameron County. He was a volunteer with Manheim Fire Company and had a private airplane pilot’s license.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Hope L., wife of Guy A. Hershey, of Lititz; and Heidi L., wife of Peter L. Testa, of Manheim; and a beloved granddaughter: Kelley R. Hershey.

The family extends a special thanks to Ann Creitz for being an excellent caregiver to Dale.

A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, June 28 at 11 a.m. at East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim. There will be no public viewing. All are invited to join the family at a luncheon at East Fairview Church immediately following the service.

To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.