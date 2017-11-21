D. Jean Tufarolo, 80, former Elm postmaster, enjoyed exploring Lititz, collecting recipes

D. Jean Tufarolo, 80, of Lititz, passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

She was the daughter of the late Ada (Sipe) and Gordon Plowman.

Jean worked at Lancaster General Hospital, retired from the United States Postal Service as postmaster of Elm, and later loved working as a baker at Julius Sturgis in Lititz.

She was courageous, loving, compassionate and selfless, and lived every day with passion. She traveled often with friends and family anywhere she could find adventure, including Big Sur, England, Mexico, and her favorite spot at Caledonia State Park. She loved exploring Lititz, extra-long beach walks, animals, cooking, and collecting recipes. But most of all, Jean loved her family. She will forever be remembered for her delightful spirit and unwavering enthusiasm for life.

Jean is survived by her sons: Michael Tufarolo (Kris) of Pottstown; and Kevin Tufarolo (Christina) of Mount Joy; her grandchildren: Elijah, Kevin, Jessica, Allen, Ashley, Alex, Nick, and Maggie; great-granddaughter: Allyanna; her sister: Marian Roach of York; and nephews: Chris, Tim and Dusty Roach.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson: Jacob; her siblings: Francis, Laverne, and Harold Plowman; and her nephew: Stephen Plowman.

Services were held Nov. 17 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made online to the University of Penn Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma fund, at giving.apps.upenn.edu; or the Pet Pantry of Lancaster no kill shelter, at petpantrylc.org.

To send the family online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, worked with Jean’s family on the arrangements.