Cynthia D. Arteaga, 55, animal lover, enjoyed home decorating and flower gardening

Cynthia D. Arteaga, 55, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Richmond, Ind., she was the daughter of Ricky, husband of Phyllis Rowe of Virginia; and her mother, the late Diana Cross Stauffer; and the stepdaughter of William N. Stauffer of Lititz.

A homemaker, Cynthia was the loving wife of Esteban Arteaga, and they would have observed their 20th wedding anniversary in December of this year.

Cynthia enjoyed home decorating and flower gardening. She had a deep passion for all animals including her two dogs and cat that she cared for.

Surviving in addition to her husband, father, stepfather, and stepmother, is a beloved daughter: Alejandra T. Arteaga at home; a son: Joey; seven sisters: Ricka, Nicole, Tracy, Kelli, Kari, Carla, Angela; a brother: Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Cynthia will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.