Curtis L. Sensenich, 72, WHS grad, worked at Armstrong, Lititz VFW member, Harley enthusiast

Curtis L. Sensenich, 72, of Lititz, died unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017.

Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Chester and Kathryn (Brubaker) Sensenich.

Curt was a production worker at Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster before retiring in in 2000. He was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1964. Curt was a social member of the Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, and Lititz American Legion Garden Spot Post 56. In his free time Curt enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and hanging out with his friends.

Surviving is a son: Todd C. Sensenich, Pottstown; a grandson: Mason Sensenich; two brothers: Douglas Sensenich and companion Lori Brandt, Lititz; Dale, husband of Kathy Sensenich, Lititz; and two sisters: Donna Sandoe, Lititz; and Linda Sensenich, Arizona.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Curt’s memory may be sent to Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St. Lititz PA 17543.

