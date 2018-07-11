Cressie Y. Steely Miller, 91, LHS grad, worked with disabled children, snazzy dresser, great dancer
Cressie Miller passed from this life on June 28, 2018 at the age of 91.
She was born in Lititz in 1927 to Martha and Wilson (Nick) Steely.
Cressie graduated in 1944 from Lititz High School where she excelled at academics, sports and cheerleading. After high school, at the age of 17, she married and started a family. She also started working with developmentally disabled children and continued her studies at Millersville State Teacher’s College and Franklin and Marshall College.
In 1962 she moved to the Washington, D.C. area where she continued her studies at American University and George Washington University. She worked as an assistant principal at the Help for Developmentally Disabled Children School in Washington, D.C. before being named the executive director of the Alexandria School for Handicapped Children, later known as The Wilkes Street School. She developed the first program for trainable developmentally disabled students in the district’s history and was recognized in the Washington, D.C. area for her innovative programs.
Cressie had a passion for entertaining, dancing, good conversation, politics, spirited debate and football, especially the Washington Redskins. She was one snazzy dresser, rarely going out of the house without one of her many hats. She could light up a dance floor her entire life.
She had an enthusiastic sincere interest in everyone she met and was fortunate to be blessed with many lifelong close friendships. For the past 38 years she spent part of each winter in Key West, frequently sitting on café porches, building relationships.
At the time of her death Cressie was a member of the Barefoot Church of North Myrtle Beach where, for the past six years until the age of 90, she volunteered two full days a week in the office and volunteered as a greeter at all church services. She would drive to and from church in her vintage Mercedes with her hat on and windows rolled down. She loved to say she was “Driving Miss Daisy.”
Cressie was predeceased by her parents; her former husband: Bruce Keith; and husband: Donald L. Miller.
She is survived by her husband: Gary McDonough; former husband: Frank Keith; her five children: Bruce (Rebecca) Keith, Kerry (Lyn) Keith, Charlotte Keith (Dr. Simmons) Patterson, Kathy Keith (Dr. Bill) Greenwood, and Cressie Keith Miller (LCDR Bruce) Brown; three grandchildren: Cressie Patterson (Jeff) Tambling, Kristin (Steve) Greenwood-Pitts, and Dr. Sarah (Andrew) Yadon; seven great-grandchildren: Cressie Tambling, Schuyler Tambling, Gray Tambling, Preston Tambling, Sophia Pitts, Cressie Yadon, and Juliette Yadon; her sister: Ruth (William) Spacht; her nieces: Susan (Cal Schenkel) Spacht and Carol (Dr. Cam) Enarson.
Cressie was blessed with 90 happy, healthy, well lived years before taking a slow dance into the world of Alzheimer’s disease. She has now danced into God’s arms.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
In Cressie’s memory celebrate life and those that matter in yours every day.
Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows all...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst...
-
Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie The Warwick Phillies...
-
First community store thrived in Lititz
It was the first “mom and pop shop” of Lititz,...
-
On with the show
Some people just love to show off. At the Fourth...
-
Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: