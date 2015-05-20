Constance T. Carpenter, 83, on board of Lancaster City Housing Authority, Cowboys fan

Constance T. Carpenter, 83, died at her Lititz home Saturday, May 16, 2015.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George K. and Marie E. (Jacoby) Spetsas. Her husband, Richard E. Carpenter, died in 1980.

A graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City, N.J., Constance was a loving homemaker who loved to spend time with her family. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Constance served on the board of the Lancaster City Housing Authority. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, she loved to read, play the piano, and go to the opera.

Surviving Constance are her children: Michele M., Kevin M., Kelly A., Colleen P., Kathleen T., and Dino A.; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last of her immediate family, Constance was preceded in death her son: Gary S.; and brother :Raphael Spetsas.

A graveside service and interment will take place 10 a.m., Thursday, May 21, at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, with the Rev. David Danneker as Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.