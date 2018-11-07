Conrad E. Nasatka, 74, worked in banking, amateur radio enthusiast, had strong faith
Conrad E. Nasatka, 74, of Manheim, formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., entered the glory of God’s presence surrounded by family as the sun rose on the beautiful morning of Oct. 29, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Eleanor T. Vanaskie Nasatka. He and his wife, Kathi Haldeman Nasatka, would have been married for 40 years on Nov. 18.
Conrad possessed a strong and steadfast faith in his Heavenly Father Jesus Christ. After serving 36 years in the banking industry, Conrad retired. An amateur radio enthusiast, Conrad was a member of the American Radio Relay League and its affiliate Southern Pennsylvania Amateur Radio Club. Other ham operators know him by his call sign WB3DQD, or his Army MARS call sign AAR3MK. He also had a passion for the Boy Scouts of America, beginning as a young scout and continuing as an adult leader and volunteer. Conrad enjoyed participating in sports, especially golf and he enjoyed sharing his passion for the game with novice players.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Kelly Nasatka, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Corey Nasatka, Halifax; Kyle Nasatka, Hershey; Cari, married to Charlie Maxwell, Manheim; Curtis Nasatka, Tacoma, Wash.; and Chelsea Nasatka, married to Jimmy Schreiber, Boothwyn; nine grandchildren; a sister: Mimi, married to Danny Johns, Shamokin; and mother-in-law: Susan Haldeman, Manheim.
He was also preceded in death by a sister: Barb Rysz.
A memorial service was held Nov. 3 in Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Interment was be in Chiques Cemetery, Manheim.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to Southern PA Amateur Radio Club, c/o Peggy Hamm, PO Box 422, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or to Donate Life Pennsylvania, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Services, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
-
