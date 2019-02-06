Connie J. Hughes, 71, MCHS grad, enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing
Connie J. Hughes, 71, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Manor Care, Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Betty J. (Graham) Henry. Connie was the wife of the late Richard D. Hughes, who passed away on Jan. 16, 1987.
Connie graduated from Manheim Central High School, class of 1965. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing.
Connie is survived by three children: Stacey Henry of Manheim; Heath Hughes, husband of Veronica of Columbia; and Heather Embly, wife of Bryan of Maytown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister: Dixie L. Winters, wife of John C. of Callawassie Island, S.C.; two brothers: Earl “Moe” Henry, husband of Michelle “Mikey” of Lancaster; and Harold Henry, husband of Roxanne of Mount Joy; and a stepbrother: Georgell ‘Junior’ Kirby, husband of Deb Kirby.
She was preceded in death by a sister: Susan Henry; and her stepfather: Georgell C. Kirby.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association of Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Road #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Jere D. Haug, 66, MCHS grad, car dealer, Germania Band Club member, reader
Jere D. Haug, 66, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, Middle Creek COB member, prayer warrior, enjoyed crochet, walking
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, formerly of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Connie J. Hughes, 71, MCHS grad, enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing
Connie J. Hughes, 71, formerly of Maytown, passed away on...
-
Claudia Ann Kling, 69, worked for Distinctive Affairs Catering, nautical collector, enjoyed flowers
Claudia Ann (Noden) Kling, 69, of Manheim, passed away at...
-
Rucci selected for Big 33 Classic
New England Patriots’ back-up QB Brian Hoyer not only won...
-
Cut down the nets: Warwick clinches first Section title since 1991
Ryan Shirk’s lip was still puffy at game’s end last...
-
Loss to Cocalico spoils Barons’ District playoff hopes
Monday’s results had lasting effects for the Cocalico and Manheim...
-
Jere D. Haug, 66, MCHS grad, car dealer, Germania Band Club member, reader
Jere D. Haug, 66, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, Middle Creek COB member, prayer warrior, enjoyed crochet, walking
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, formerly of Manheim, passed away...
-
Connie J. Hughes, 71, MCHS grad, enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing
Connie J. Hughes, 71, formerly of Maytown, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Michael K.Houshower says:
-
Patti says:
-
Brian Arnold says: