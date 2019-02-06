Home   >   Obituaries   >   Connie J. Hughes, 71, MCHS grad, enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing

Connie J. Hughes, 71, MCHS grad, enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing

Connie J. Hughes, 71, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Manor Care, Lancaster.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Betty J. (Graham) Henry. Connie was the wife of the late Richard D. Hughes, who passed away on Jan. 16, 1987.

Connie graduated from Manheim Central High School, class of 1965. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to music, and dancing.

Connie is survived by three children: Stacey Henry of Manheim; Heath Hughes, husband of Veronica of Columbia; and Heather Embly, wife of Bryan of Maytown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister: Dixie L. Winters, wife of John C. of Callawassie Island, S.C.; two brothers: Earl “Moe” Henry, husband of Michelle “Mikey” of Lancaster; and Harold Henry, husband of Roxanne of Mount Joy; and a stepbrother: Georgell ‘Junior’ Kirby, husband of Deb Kirby.

She was preceded in death by a sister: Susan Henry; and her stepfather: Georgell C. Kirby.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association of Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware, 150 Monument Road #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.

