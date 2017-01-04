- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Cole Andrew Proffitt, 22, Fitness 4 Focus instructor, champion javelin thrower at MCHS, everyone’s best friend
Cole Andrew Proffitt, 22, beloved son of Timothy E. and Traci D. Newport Proffitt of Manheim, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Cole attended the Pennsylvania State University, graduated from Lancaster School of Massage, and was certified in yoga training. He was a fitness and life coach/yoga instructor for Fitness 4 Focus in Lancaster, specializing in workouts for individuals with special needs. Cole’s special passion was to help individuals of all abilities and ages with their fitness through yoga.
Cole was a 2013 graduate of Manheim Central School District, and was one of the most outstanding javelin throwers in the Northeast over several seasons. He was the 2013 PIAA State Champion in the javelin, and was a gold medalist in the Penn Relays. While on the track team at Penn State, he earned Academic All American Honors as well as Academic All-Big Ten Honors.
He attended LCBC Church, Manheim Campus. Cole’s interests included: playing the guitar, traveling to the beach, music, and eating at Chipotle. He was everyone’s best friend. Cole’s heart and love for his family and others go beyond any boundaries. He was humble, not boastful of his talents, and would help anyone in need. His favorite time was when he was with his family who he deeply loved.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Tim and Traci; is a sister: Jenna A. Proffitt, wife of Devon Almodovar, of Manheim; maternal grandmother: Nancy L. Frey Newport of Manheim; paternal grandparents: Barb and Jim Proffitt of Fortson, Ga.; a nephew: Zayden Andrew Almodovar; an aunt: Cassi, wife of Jamie Redcay, of Manheim; and two cousins: Owen and Mea Redcay.
Preceding him in death is a maternal grandfather: Butch “Pop Pop” Newport.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Cole’s life celebration service on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m., at LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim (use the plaza entrance). The family will also receive friends on Wednesday afternoon following the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Cole’s memory to: Andrew’s Gift, c/o Fitness 4 Focus, P. O. Box 6014, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.
