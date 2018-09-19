Clayton W. Shutt, 92, WWII vet, Raybestos worker, volunteered in Manheim and Lititz
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, of Manheim, passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Born in Williamstown, he was the son of the late John C. Shutt and Annie (Lemke) Shutt. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline V. (Wolf) Shutt, with whom he shared almost 50 years of marriage at the time of her passing in January 2002.
A member of the U.S. Army Air Force, Clayton honorably served his country as a radio mechanic during World War II. He worked as a facilities operations supervisor and boiler plant operator for the former Raybestos Manufacturing in Manheim.
He was an active member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was involved with the Manheim Historical Society and the Mennonite Central Committee in Ephrata. He was a member of the Stiegel Roses senior citizens group and volunteered many hours at the Lititz Senior Center and the Nearly-Nu Thrift Shop in Manheim. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Williamstown and Manheim.
Clayton loved his country music and loved to dance. He was a lifetime member of the Dutchland Polkateers Dance Association and the Swing Thru Square Dance Club in Lititz. Later in life, Clayton obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. His pride and joy was a 1948 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, on which he enjoyed giving rides to all the neighborhood kids.
Clayton is survived by his daughter: Carol A. Stoltz and her husband Donald L. of Lebanon.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son: Dennis C. Shutt; his brothers: John, Sr., Albert and Lamar; and sisters: Arlene, Mildred and Thelma.
A viewing will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 110 N. Oak St., Manheim, with Father Stephen Weitzel as Celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Clayton’s memory may be offered to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; the Lititz Senior Center, c/o Lititz UMC, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543; or Kindred Hospice, 4660 E. Trindle Road, #294, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.
Memories and condolences may be shared at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As...
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept....
-
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, Rothsville H.S. grad, taught Sunday school at Jerusalem Lutheran
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, of Lititz, went home to be...
-
Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings
Regina M. Scott (née Adair), of Lititz, and West Cape...
-
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, WWII vet, Raybestos worker, volunteered in Manheim and Lititz
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, of Manheim, passed away at his...
-
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, Northtech worker, long-time volunteer, enjoyed traveling, had a great smile
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Morrisville, passed...
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin....
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
John says:
-
Unknown says:
-
Jeremy Sommers says: