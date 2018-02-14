Home   >   Obituaries   >   Clayton R. Geib Jr.

Clayton R. Geib Jr.

96, U.S. Army Air Force vet, philatelist, enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles

Clayton R. Geib Jr., 96, of Manheim, passed away Feb. 8, 2018.

He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne G. Geib. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late Clayton R. Geib Sr. and the late Bertha May (Risser) Geib.

In his spare time, he enjoyed stamp collecting, working in his vegetable and flower gardens, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his loving family.

He was a member of the Exxon Travel Club, a life member of the VFW Post #8757 in Mountville, Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society of PA, the Pottsgrove Stamp Club, and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Clayton proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force.

He is survived by his two daughters: Yvonne J. Geib of Landisville, and Audrey L. Thomason (wife of Jerry) of Denver; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother: Kenneth R. Geib of Lancaster; and a sister: Myrtle Cain of Lampeter.

He was predeceased by a daughter: Sherry A. Ober (wife of H. Lee Ober); and siblings: Leona Gerlach, Clarence Geib, Robert Geib, and Eugene Geib.

Services were held Feb. 14 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Interment was in Conestoga Memorial Park.

To leave an online condolence, visit. DeBordSnyder.com. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.

