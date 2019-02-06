Home   >   Obituaries   >   Claudia Ann Kling, 69, worked for Distinctive Affairs Catering, nautical collector, enjoyed flowers

Claudia Ann (Noden) Kling, 69, of Manheim, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

She was married 43 years to Ronald C. Kling. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Winfield S. and Harriet Mae Jones Noden.

Claudia was a homemaker and had also worked for Distinctive Affairs Catering. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, and collecting nautical items.

Surviving besides her husband are two sons: Vincent G., husband of Susan Kling of Newmanstown; and Ronald C. II, husband of Jennifer Kling of Bridgeport; three grandchildren: Jenna Kling, Courtney Kling, and Brooke Keyer; three sisters: Dorothy Stern of New Providence; Carol Adams of Columbia; and Nancy, wife of William DeVerter of Lancaster; and a brother: Winfield S. Noden III of Stevens.

Claudia was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by a sister: Joanne Armentrout.

A memorial services was held Feb. 1 at the Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, with Chaplain Tim Sadler officiating.

If desired contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send an online condolence, visit GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.

