Clair E. Bard, 90, WWII vet, Fenner Drives retiree, collected model tractors and trains
Clair E. Bard, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Oak Leaf Manor-North, Landisville.
Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Penrose and Margaret Shaffer Bard. Clair was the husband of the late Sylvia Balmer Bard, who died in August of last year.
For more than 51 years Clair was employed for Fenner Drives, Manheim. He was a member of the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim, and the Manheim Sportsmen’s Association.
Clair served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. His interests included: hunting, and collecting model tractors and trains. Clair always had a joke for all occasions, and everyone he met in life became his friend.
Surviving are four daughters: Kathleen A. Gerhart, wife of Calvin “John” Stagner, of Manheim; Lynn S. Bard of Kennewick, Wash.; Christine E., wife of Larry Lundstrom, of Edna, Texas; Sarah, wife of Larry Ferro, of Billings, Mont.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is a grandson; a brother, P. Albert Bard; and a sister: Esther Sites.
Services were held June 1 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Clair’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
