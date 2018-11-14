Home   >   Obituaries   >   Christopher P. ‘Chris’ Levy, 19, Warwick grad, worked at Clair Global, collected and sold high-end sneakers

Christopher Patrick “Chris” Levy, 19, of Lititz, beloved son of Jessica M. Levy, passed through this life on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia.

Christopher was a 2018 graduate of Warwick High School and had been employed at Clair Global, Lititz. Chris’s life was filled with his close friends to whom he was fiercely loyal. He was lovable, caring and kindhearted, hysterically funny, charming, sarcastic, quick with a witty comeback, knew how to light up a room with his laugh, and always had your back.

Chris loved collecting and selling high-end sneakers, hot and spicy food, rap music, tuner cars, hiking, BMX biking, rooting for the New York Giants, and going to the Outer Banks. He had a deep and abiding love for his mom, and a special bond with his grandma and grandpa and his extended family.

Surviving in addition to his mother: Jessica; are his maternal grandparents: Christine and Bruce Pierce of Manheim; his buddy and favorite cousin: Andrew Seprinski; aunts and uncles: Aarin Seprinski of Lititz; Ashley, wife of Andrew White of Reading; Sean Pierce of Parkesburg; Barbie Daggett, wife of Jerry Striker of Lititz; Helen, wife of Gary Hutmacher of Delray Beach, Fla.; Stew, husband of Anne Levy of Petaluma, Calif.; and many cousins.

Preceding him in death is a maternal grandfather: Bruce L. Levy; and maternal great-grandparents: Thomas and Barbara Daggett.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be a celebration of Chris with an opportunity for friends and family to share memories and stories. The family encourages everyone that will be attending to dress casually and wear their best sneakers in honor of Chris.

In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite photo of Christopher.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

