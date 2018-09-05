Home   >   Obituaries   >   Christopher N. Carlson, 51, Precision Form machinist, Steelers fan, enjoyed steam engine shows

September 5, 2018

Christopher N. “Chris” Carlson, 51, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ruth Horning Carlson of Marietta and the late Edward C. Carlson. He was the husband of Cynthia A. “Cindy” Christen Carlson.

Chris worked for 25 years as a machinist for Precision Form, Inc., Lititz. His interests included small engine repairs, steam engine shows and he was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two children: Brittany Clawson of Texas, Melissa Clawson of New Jersey; two brothers: Scott, husband of Pam Carlson of Mount Joy; Eric Jon Carlson of New Jersey; a sister: Amy Peffley of Marietta; and his nieces and nephews: Courtney Peffley, Tyler and Mallory Ross and Madalyn and Wayne Christen.

Services were held Sept. 2 at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, Elizabethtown. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Chris’ memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

