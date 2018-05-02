Christopher J. Gale, 64, commercial banker, Abundant Living Ministries counselor, enjoyed fishing
Christopher J. Gale, 64, of Wiscasset, Maine, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Maine Med Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., Chris was the son of Richard and Phyllis Gale, and the loving husband of Eileen Von Stetten Gale, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Chris graduated from high school in Acton, Mass., and Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, in 1976, where he obtained a B.A. in government. In addition, he did seminary work at Evangelical Theological Seminary in Myerstown, and in the masters of marriage and family counseling program at Lancaster Bible College.
Upon graduating from Franklin & Marshall College, he began a lifelong career in the commercial building industry, working for Armstrong World Industries where he received the President’s Award for sales achievement. In addition, he worked for Parksite Plunkett Webster in New Brunswick, N.J., and for the last 11 years as branch manager for the Portland, Maine office of Kamco Supply Company of New England.
In addition to his wife, Chris is survived by his daughter: Amanda (wife of Jonathan Scott) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and son, Matthew (husband of Heather Connelly Gale) of Doylestown,; as well as five beautiful grandchildren: Alissa, Faith, Finnegan, Asher, and Silas. Chris is also survived by his brother: David (Sally) Gale; and sister, Deborah (Jim) French; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chris enjoyed sailing, golfing, fishing, kayaking, time at the shore in Maine and Outer Banks, N.C., and most of all spending time with his family.
In addition, Chris together with his wife, served as counselors at New Life Pregnancy Center and Abundant Living Ministries in Lititz. In 2007, they formed Midcoast Family University, a marriage and family education and resource center in mid-coast Maine, serving the surrounding communities. Chris attended Calvary Chapel Church in Bangor, Maine with his wife.
Our lives were so blessed by our dear Christopher. There are no words to explain how much we love him and miss him.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 185 Main St. Freeport, Maine. There will also be a service in Pennsylvania on Thursday May 24 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel Chester Springs, 217 Dowlin Forge Road, Exton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher’s name may be made to either All Things Possible Ministries, A Christian healing ministry for victims of trauma around the world, victormarx.com; or Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of Christian missionary work, samaritanspurse.org.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, Damariscotta, Maine. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.
