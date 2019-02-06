Christ G. Lapp, 91, founded Dutchland Tours, Good ‘N Plenty, and Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market
Christ G. Lapp, 91, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle of Lititz.
He was the husband of Arlene “Dolly” Myer Lapp, with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 19. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Christ F. and Esther Sensenig Lapp.
Christ was a member of Grace Church of Lancaster where he served as a deacon, elder, and usher. In his early years Christ was a dairy farmer. He founded Dutchland Tours in 1959, Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant in 1969, and the Bird-In-Hand Farmers Market in 1976.
He was one of the founders and served as president of the PA Dutch Visitors Bureau. He served as the president of South Central Tourism and as a board member of Grace College in Indiana. In 2014, Christ and Dolly received the Spirit of Hospitality Lifetime Achievement Award from the PA Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In his free time, he enjoyed collecting antique cars, motorcycling, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are five children: Judy A., wife of Don L. Eisenberger of Leola; Brenda J., wife of Glen Keenen of Lancaster; Lois K. Tothero of Palmetto, Fla.; June M., wife of Jeff Rutt of Leola; and Glen A., husband of Brenda S. Lapp of Lititz; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Ruth S. Byler of Lititz; and Robert S., husband of Judy Rice Lapp of Lampeter.
He was preceded in death by a son: Dale E. Lapp; a granddaughter: Faith M. Fenton; a great-grandson: Brandon Keppley; and three brothers: John, Richard “Dick,” and Gerald Lapp.
Services were held Feb. 4 at Lancaster Alliance Church, with Pastors John McCall, Glen Weaver, Scott Becker, and Galen Wiley officiating. Interment was in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CE National, P.O. Box 365, Winona Lake, IN 46590; Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517; or Christ’s Home, 3182 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562.
Arrangements by Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana. Condolences and memories may be shared at shiveryfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Christ G. Lapp, 91, founded Dutchland Tours, Good ‘N Plenty, and Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market
Christ G. Lapp, 91, of Lititz, went to be with...
-
Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, worked at Galebach’s Floor Finishing, active in the Penryn community
Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, of Penryn, died peacefully at her...
-
Norman W. Weaver, 91, Weaver’s Garage founder, had a gentle heart, liked southern gospel concerts
Norman W. Weaver 91, of Lititz, passed away Sunday, Feb....
-
Lois C. Byerly, 78, Luther Acres retiree, full of southern charm, enjoyed home decorating
Lois C. Byerly, 78, of Lititz, was sent to Heaven...
-
Esther R. Ehrhart, 98, proud Rothsville H.S. grad, Datcon retiree, was active at Salem UMC
Esther R. Ehrhart, 98, of Lititz, died on Saturday, Feb....
-
Jere D. Haug, 66, MCHS grad, car dealer, Germania Band Club member, reader
Jere D. Haug, 66, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, Middle Creek COB member, prayer warrior, enjoyed crochet, walking
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, formerly of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Christ G. Lapp, 91, founded Dutchland Tours, Good ‘N Plenty, and Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market
Christ G. Lapp, 91, of Lititz, went to be...
-
Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, worked at Galebach’s Floor Finishing, active in the Penryn community
Dorothy C. Galebach, 92, of Penryn, died peacefully at...
-
Norman W. Weaver, 91, Weaver’s Garage founder, had a gentle heart, liked southern gospel concerts
Norman W. Weaver 91, of Lititz, passed away Sunday,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Michael K.Houshower says:
-
Patti says:
-
Brian Arnold says: