Charlotte A. Slater, 67, Lititz resident, St. Louis native

By on January 25, 2017
Charlotte A. Slater, 67, of Lititz passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Oma (Pope) Nichols. She was the wife of the late William J. Slater.

She is survived by her daughter: Jessica Long, wife of Shawn, of Lititz; four grandchildren: Kelly, Ryan, Claire and Grace. Also surviving is her sister: Mary Borcherding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Chester Nichols Jr.

A memorial service was held Jan. 21 at Grace Brethren Church, Lititz.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home and Crematory.

