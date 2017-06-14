Home   >   Obituaries   >   Charles W. Secord Jr., 65, had a long career in the auto industry, championship bowler, animal lover

Charles W. “Charlie” Secord Jr., 65, of Lititz, passed away Thursday morning, June 8, 2017, at his home after lengthy illnesses.

Born Jan. 6, 1952 in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Charles W. “Skip” Secord Sr. and Katherine M. Shuster Secord. Charlie was the husband of Lori A. McGovern Secord, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1993.

Charlie graduated in 1969 from Middletown High School and attended the University of Miami and Elizabethtown College. Charlie worked in the automotive industry the majority of his working career. He began with Apple Automotive in Harrisburg, was fixed operations director for Lake Chevrolet in Lewistown, and service manager for the former Wolf Ford in Lancaster. Charlie was an auto industry consultant for Atcon for 10 years before retirement.

Charlie battled diabetes for the past 10 years. Prior to his illness, he was a championship bowler; loved boating on the Middle River; enjoyed vacationing with his family, especially to Clearwater Beach, Fla.; and was an animal lover. Charlie loved his boys and made certain he was able to attend his son Ryan’s basic training graduation this spring and his son Dylan’s graduation from CTC just last week.

Charlie is survived by his wife: Lori; his mother: Katherine of Middletown; sons: Ryan P. of Fort Campbell, Ky.; and Dylan C. at home; his brother: Raymond J., husband of Kathy A. Secord, of Elizabethtown; nephew and niece: Daniel R. and Heather J. Secord, both of Elizabethtown.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charlie’s funeral service on Thursday evening, June 15, at 7 p.m., from the Bright Hope Fellowship Church, 345 N. Deodate Road, Middletown. Friends will be received at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Charlie’s memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, at humanepa.org.

To submit an online condolence, visit thegundelchapel.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Conestoga, handled the arrangements.

