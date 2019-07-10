Charles I. Markley, 97, father of three, Warwick bus driver, Moyers knitter, St. Paul’s ECC member

Charles I. Markley, 97, of Lititz, formerly of Millport, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at United Zion Retirement Community.

He was born in Millport to the late Harry E. and Susan (Imhoff) Markley, and was the husband of the late Sarah E. (Moore) Markley, who passed away in 1986.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church, Rothsville. Charles was a knitter for Moyers, Ephrata and a school bus driver for Warwick School District.

Charles is survived by two sons: Charles H., husband of Kathleen Markley; Kenneth J., husband of Doris Markley; a daughter: Frances Zimmerman; two grandchildren: Melissa Umfer, Adam Markley; and three great-grandsons: Ryan, Sean and Evan Umfer.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a number of siblings.

Services were held July 5 at the Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastor Kenneth Miller officiating. Interment took place in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church, 2120 Main St., Rothsville, PA 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata.