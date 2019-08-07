Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western music
Charles I. ‘Charlie’ Berger, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, Barons and Ravens fan, enjoyed country western musicCharles I. “Charlie” Berger of Manheim, went to be with Jesus on Sunday evening, Aug. 4, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
Charlie was born in Schuylkill Haven to the late Charles D. and Emma R. (Kirst) Berger on Dec. 31, 1930. He was married for 63 years to his loving wife, Eva E. Berger.
Charlie proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Wisconsin BB64. He belonged to the USS Wisconsin Association and 166 Lancaster County Ship. He attended Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz.
He attended Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1949. Charlie was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Phillies and Manheim Baron Football. He worked for 35 years at the former Raybestos Manhattan. After he retired, he worked part-time at Bond Wheel and Casters. He enjoyed listening to country western and gospel music.
In addition to his wife: Eva; he is survived by three daughters: Diane E., wife of Edgar Sides, Elizabethtown; Cynthia L., wife of Donald Heistand, Manheim; and Susan K., wife of Robert Zimmerman, Charlotte, N.C.; one stepson: David D. Sheriff, Pottsville, 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother: Herbert M. Berger; and two sisters: Helen M. Berger Phillips and Anna Berger Hostetter.
Praise God for a life well lived!
There will be a celebration of Charlie’s life on Friday morning, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at Speedwell Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road., Lititz. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will follow at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Manheim with military honors provided by Red Rose Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Speedwell Heights Church or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.
