Charles F. Hoffman, 85, Korean War vet, owned H&E Litho Printing Company, loving grandpa

Charles “Chuck” F. Hoffman of Newmanstown, and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at the age of 85.

He was the son of the late Charles G. and Barbara Newcomer Hoffman.

Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was retired owner/partner of H&E Litho Printing Company. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Marianne Haddad Hoffman; a son: Michael Charles Hoffman; his grandchildren: Nicole Berstler and Michael Ryan Hoffman; a great-granddaughter; Kyleigh Bickle; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Oct. 1 in the chapel at Luther Acres, Lititz. Interment was private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, it was Chuck’s wish for you to have a Coors Light and toast his life. Donations in his memory can be made to the Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 201 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ruffenach Family Funeral Home, Oxford. Memories and condolences may be shared at ruffenachfuneralhome.com.

