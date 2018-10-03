Charles F. Hoffman, 85, Korean War vet, owned H&E Litho Printing Company, loving grandpa
Charles “Chuck” F. Hoffman of Newmanstown, and formerly of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at the age of 85.
He was the son of the late Charles G. and Barbara Newcomer Hoffman.
Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was retired owner/partner of H&E Litho Printing Company. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Marianne Haddad Hoffman; a son: Michael Charles Hoffman; his grandchildren: Nicole Berstler and Michael Ryan Hoffman; a great-granddaughter; Kyleigh Bickle; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held Oct. 1 in the chapel at Luther Acres, Lititz. Interment was private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, it was Chuck’s wish for you to have a Coors Light and toast his life. Donations in his memory can be made to the Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 201 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ruffenach Family Funeral Home, Oxford. Memories and condolences may be shared at ruffenachfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Who will be MC’s Homecoming Queen?
The coronation of the 2018 Manheim Central High School Homecoming...
- Posted October 4, 2018
- 0
-
For More Than 40 Years: Eckert Signs Give Businesses Visibility
If you want to create more impact for your business,...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Charles F. Hoffman, 85, Korean War vet, owned H&E Litho Printing Company, loving grandpa
Charles “Chuck” F. Hoffman of Newmanstown, and formerly of Lititz,...
-
William A. Dohan, 75, Vietnam vet, Corvette fan, owned Dohan Manufacturing Machine Shop
On September 27, 2018, a beautiful fall day, William A....
-
Sandra L. Bossert, 78, worked at High Associates, long-time Trinity UCC member, tennis player
Sandra L. “Sandy” Bossert, 78, of Lititz, died on Sunday,...
-
Philip L. Deppen, 62, had a passion for hunting, NRA member, adored his grandchildren
Philip L. Deppen, 62, of Lititz, passed away on, Sept....
-
Who will be MC’s Homecoming Queen?
The coronation of the 2018 Manheim Central High School...
- October 4, 2018
- 0
-
For More Than 40 Years: Eckert Signs Give Businesses Visibility
If you want to create more impact for your...
- October 3, 2018
- 0
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron...
- October 3, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says: