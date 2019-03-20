Chad V. Adams, 23, Cedar Crest grad, passionate about life, enjoyed fishing, snowboarding
Chad V. Adams, 23, beloved son of Van and Anne Adams of Lebanon, formerly of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Charleston, S.C.
Chad was a 2018 cum laude graduate of the College of Charleston Honors College, earning a bachelor of science degree in biology with minors in chemistry and neuroscience. Excelling in academic achievement and research activities within the Honors College, he was the recipient of the Outstanding Student Award in biology as well as Departmental Honors in biology. During his time at the Honors College, he also conducted research over the summer break in the department of anesthesia at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Chad was a 2014 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and was active in soccer and track.
Chad embraced life’s adventures fearlessly and had a dedication to bring his best to whatever he pursued. Devoted to family and friends, he approached the world with an open heart, great joy, and compassion. With a love of the outdoors, Chad shared his father’s passion for fishing. There was never a slope too steep or a terrain park too difficult for Chad and his snowboard.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a brother: Hunter Adams of Ithaca, N.Y.; two sisters: Kelly Adams of New York, N.Y.; and Brittany Adams Ecer, wife of Ani Ecer, of Istanbul, Turkey; a niece: Nora Ecer; a nephew: Ediz Ecer; paternal grandmother: Mary Adams of Manheim; maternal grandmother: Betty Foard of Towson, Md.; aunt: Beth Adams of Philadelphia; and an uncle: Richard, husband of Gene Foard of Atlanta, Ga.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Chad’s life celebration service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Chad’s memory to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
