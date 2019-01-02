Home   >   Obituaries   >   Catherine I. Gerlach, 89, Philhaven housekeeper, hard worker, animal lover, devoted to her family

Catherine I. Gerlach, 89, formerly of Pequea Township, passed away Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2018 at Luther Acres, Lititz.

Born on Jan. 10, 1929 in Pequea Township, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Kreider and Katie Schmuck Eberly Mellinger. Catherine was the wife of Willis H. Gerlach, who preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2017.

Catherine liked to stay busy and worked for Willow Valley Bakery at Southern Market, Shultz Transportation as a van driver, Mennonite Home in the kitchen, Enck’s Deli at the Park City Market and the Musical Chalet in Willow Street. Her last job was with her husband working for Philhaven in the housekeeping department.

Catherine was a member of New Danville Mennonite Church and enjoyed sewing circle, teaching Sunday school and helping with the SMILE program. She enjoyed her kittens and doggies and was an animal lover. She liked to knit and enjoyed being on a bowling league earlier in life.

Family meant a lot to Catherine, and she is survived by her sons: John W., husband of Nancy Whitman Gerlach of Lancaster; and Douglas M. Gerlach of Manheim; daughters: Lois J. Gerlach of Manheim; and Judy M., wife of Jonathan Beltz of Lancaster; grandchildren: Melissa Iwaszko, Kimberly Watson, James C. Kutz, Jonathan Beltz Jr. and Matthew Beltz; great-granddaughters: Briana Heymann, Halle Iwaszko and Amelia Kutz; and her great-great-grandson: Ashton John Heymann.

Catherine was preceded in death by her sister: Gladys High; and brothers: Elvin, Paul, Stanley, Norman and Robert Mellinger.

Services were held Dec. 29 at New Danville Mennonite Church, Lancaster with Pastor Robert Brody officiating. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.

Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Catherine’s memory to Philanthropy Office at Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To submit an online condolence visit thegundelchapel.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga, handled the arrangements.

