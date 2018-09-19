Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept. 12, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, after a battle with cancer.
Carole was born on Jan. 11, 1945. She was raised in Mount Airy, Md. It was in Maryland where she met her spouse of 54 years, Charles “Arch” Michael. Soon after marrying, they moved to Lititz and became immersed in the community.
Carole took to heart her role as mother and biggest supporter of her three boys: Charles “Mike” (partner Nidhi Dobosh) of Lititz; Timothy (spouse Tori) of New Market, Md.; and Todd (spouse Megan) of Lake Bluff, Ill.
Carole also enjoyed the years she worked at Luther Acres Healthcare Center and Wertsch Vision Associates. But it was after retirement that Carole really got to spend her time doing what she loved best: going to the beach, spoiling her grandchildren, taking pictures, baking cookies and banana bread, and being a supportive friend.
In addition to her husband and boys, Carole is also survived by her brother: Thomas Neff (spouse Cheryl) of Mount Airy, Md.; and her six beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Hilton, Zachary, Wesley, Matty and Finley.
A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25, at the General Sutter Inn in Lititz from 2 to 6 p.m.
Carole had a deep love for the Lititz community and highly admired the first responders who keep it safe. In lieu of flowers, Carole requested that memorial donations be made to the Lititz Fire Department at Lititz Fire Company No. 1, 24 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 391, Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As...
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept....
-
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, Rothsville H.S. grad, taught Sunday school at Jerusalem Lutheran
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, of Lititz, went home to be...
-
Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings
Regina M. Scott (née Adair), of Lititz, and West Cape...
-
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, WWII vet, Raybestos worker, volunteered in Manheim and Lititz
Clayton W. Shutt, 92, of Manheim, passed away at his...
-
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, Northtech worker, long-time volunteer, enjoyed traveling, had a great smile
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Morrisville, passed...
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin....
-
Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking
Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
John says:
-
Unknown says:
-
Jeremy Sommers says: