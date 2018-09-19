Home   >   Obituaries   >   Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking

Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept. 12, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, after a battle with cancer.

Carole was born on Jan. 11, 1945. She was raised in Mount Airy, Md. It was in Maryland where she met her spouse of 54 years, Charles “Arch” Michael. Soon after marrying, they moved to Lititz and became immersed in the community.

Carole took to heart her role as mother and biggest supporter of her three boys: Charles “Mike” (partner Nidhi Dobosh) of Lititz; Timothy (spouse Tori) of New Market, Md.; and Todd (spouse Megan) of Lake Bluff, Ill.

Carole also enjoyed the years she worked at Luther Acres Healthcare Center and Wertsch Vision Associates. But it was after retirement that Carole really got to spend her time doing what she loved best: going to the beach, spoiling her grandchildren, taking pictures, baking cookies and banana bread, and being a supportive friend.

In addition to her husband and boys, Carole is also survived by her brother: Thomas Neff (spouse Cheryl) of Mount Airy, Md.; and her six beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Hilton, Zachary, Wesley, Matty and Finley.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25, at the General Sutter Inn in Lititz from 2 to 6 p.m.

Carole had a deep love for the Lititz community and highly admired the first responders who keep it safe. In lieu of flowers, Carole requested that memorial donations be made to the Lititz Fire Department at Lititz Fire Company No. 1, 24 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 391, Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

