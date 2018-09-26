Carl S. Goodman, 89, WWII and Korea vet, worked at Hamilton Watch, loved playing guitar
Carl S. Goodman, 89, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Sept. 21, 2018, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
He was the husband of Virginia R. Kling Goodman. Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late McKinley and Marguerite Sheaffer Goodman.
Carl worked in the maintenance department for the Hamilton Watch Company for many years. He then worked with his brother John in their business, Goodman Brothers Painting.
A proud US Army veteran of the Korean War and World War II, Carl served as a Sergeant in the occupation of Japan and in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the Lititz VFW, where he loved to spend time with his friends.
He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitars, and in the past, enjoyed hunting and playing softball on several local teams. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Robin, married to Kurt Hoover of Broad Top; Carla Phillips, companion of Thomas Dayhoff of Lititz; and Carl B., married to Elaina Goodman of Lititz; his three grandchildren: Whitney Olenhouse, and Jeremy and Derek Goodman; his three great-grandchildren: Austin Olenhouse, Logan Goodman and Jade Eckenrod; and by his sister: Gloria Keller of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: John and Nevin; and his sister: Hazel Carvell.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Longeneckers Cemetery in Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Carl’s memory to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home Volunteer Services, Box 319, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
