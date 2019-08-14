Burnell F. Lausch, 98, MCSD custodian, married 74 years, coin collector and avid bowler
Burnell F. Lausch, 98, of Ephrata, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Ephrata Manor Retirement Community.
Born in Elstonville, he was the son of the late Jonas and Barbara Frey Lausch. Burnell was the loving husband of Kathleen Henry Lausch, and they would have observed their 74th wedding anniversary in October of this year.
Burnell worked many years as a custodian for the Manheim Central School District; he also was a self-employed antique refinisher for 35 years. He was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Brownstown. Burnell enjoyed collecting coins during the years. He had a deep passion for the sport of bowling; and was a member of many bowling leagues in Lancaster County. Burnell was known to be the first person to bowl a perfect 300 game at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.
Surviving in addition to his wife: Kathleen; is a daughter: Sandra J., wife of LeRoy Monper of Leola; a son: Ronald E., husband of Brenda Lausch of Pennsburg; three grandchildren: Mark Monper (Donna), J. Michael Lausch (Sheri), Denise Monper Warfel (Michael); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are two brothers: Robert and Paul Lausch.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Burnell’s memory to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
Burnell F. Lausch, 98, MCSD custodian, married 74 years, coin collector and avid bowler
