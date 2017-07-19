- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Bruce A. Williams, 76, Fulton Financial Advisors retiree, pro golfer, Jingle Bell Run founder
Bruce A. Williams, 76, of Lancaster, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Lewis E. and Mary Hensel (Shee) Williams. Bruce and his wife, Barbara Korthas Williams, celebrated 51 years of marriage on Nov. 20.
He graduated from St. Lawrence University, where he participated in the Marine Corps ROTC program, then attended Bentley School of Accounting in Boston, Mass. Bruce last worked in cash management and retired from Fulton Financial Advisors, but had a long history of selling everything from fire hydrants to drilling equipment to financial product. There wasn’t anything he could not sell.
Bruce always paid things forward and did everything 110 percent. He was known as “Captain Organizer” and CO of everything he was involved with, especially fundraising for charity and sporting events.
He had been a pro golfer, achieving six holes in one. He participated in the U.S. Olympic trials for slalom and giant slalom skiing. He was a century cyclist, and he frequently ran in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington. Bruce help start the Junior Red Rocket Cycling team and the Lancaster Jingle Bell Run.
He was a wine enthusiast; enjoyed cooking; and was a member of B.P.O.E. Lancaster Lodge No. 134, where he was a former trustee. Bruce attended First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Bruce is survived by their two daughters: Allison D., wife of James “Pat” Thornton, Fredericksburg, Va.; and Kelly L., wife of Peter Hall, Quakertown; two grandchildren: Rebecca Hall and Nickolas Hall; and four step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; his favorite sister-in-law: Pat, wife of the late Bob Kesslering, Syracuse, N.Y.; and his cousin: Joyce, wife of David Lee, State College, and their two children.
Services were held July 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, with The Rev. Daniel Snyder officiating. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 S.E. First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or parkinson.org; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org, or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
To place a condolence online, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
