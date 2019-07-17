Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital with his loved ones by his side on July 11, 2019.
Born in Richmond, Ind., he was the son of the late Lyle D. and Bonnie J. Neadstine Carver. He was the husband of Cindy Walker Carver and they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9, 2018.
Bruce was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. He retired as the plant superintendent of Sing Sing with Department of Corrections in New York, and recently worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He formerly served as a volunteer for 40 years, including time as the Fire Chief, at Village of West Haverstraw Hose Company #2 in New York. He was Judge of Elections in Lancaster County, and was a member of the 5150 Club in Sturgis, S.D. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Jacob Walker; and three grandchildren: Kuper, Paxon and Gideon, York; aunt: Joyce Carver, Elkhart, Ind.; brother: Terry Carver, husband of Susan, Cape Coral, Fla.; mother-in-law: Joann Walker, York; and many beloved family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Patrick H. Walker Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bruce’s life celebration at The Historic Fred F. Groff Funeral Home, 234 W. Orange St., Lancaster, on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., with The Rev. Brian Kannel officiating. Interment will take place at Witness Park Cemetery, Lititz, following the service. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Casual dress is preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the United States Army Special Forces Association, Chapter 55, 5806 Gary Road, Chesaning, Michigan 48616.
Visit Bruce’s memorial page at thegroffs.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at Lancaster...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth to...
-
William H. McCoy, 82, nursery owner, Lititz Mennonite member, MDS volunteer, survived by six children
William H. “Bill” McCoy, 82, of Manheim, peacefully left this...
-
Victor M. Shreiner Jr., 79, UGI retiree, Baron Steigel Lions coach, avid hunter, dart player
Victor M. Shreiner Jr. 79, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Vincent E. Spahr, 51, Wes Stauffer Equipment mechanic and welder, collected Winross Trucks
Vincent E. “Vinny” Spahr, 51, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, Root’s standholder, enjoyed the mountains, crafting, her family and dogs
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-