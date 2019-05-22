Brian O’Neill Gavin, 82, successful businessman, enjoyed woodworking, trading stocks, shooting pool

Brian O’Neill Gavin, 82, of Lititz, passed away on May 17, 2019 at his daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Born in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 1936, he was the son of Clark and Jeanne Gavin.

For 49 years, he was the husband of Dianne Gavin, who preceded him in death. They met and fell in love while he was stationed in England as a member of the United States Air Force.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Kathleen “Katy” Gavin; brother and best friend: Buddy; and his kid sister: Hope.

He is survived by one sibling: Jeanne “Beezie” Short, who he insisted was “Aces.”

Brian was very successful in business, taking great pride in many accomplishments throughout his career. He enjoyed woodworking, shooting pool, trading stocks, and spending time with his family. Brian also had a great appreciation for horses and dogs and owned many throughout his life.

“Curly” is survived by two sons: Tim Gavin, husband of Stacy; and Brian Patrick Gavin; and two daughters: Maureen Gavin; and Shelagh Tscheschlog. Curly is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Timmy, Mark, Spencer, Meghan, Erin, Kathleen, Chelsea, Daniel, Michael, John, Brianna; and 13 great-grandchildren: Madison, Dylan, Kyrin, Kane, Milena, Ruby, Alison, Liam, Scarlett, Kellan, Brooklynn, Dominic and Autumn.

Services were held May 20 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.