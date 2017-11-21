Brian Leister, Warwick graduate, Eagle Scout, Riverside Camping Assoc. member

It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Leister announces his passing after heart surgery Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at Lancaster General Hospital.

A Warwick High School graduate, Brian was the friendly face at his family’s business, he was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed traveling, a member of the Riverside Camping Association, and loved driving his Corvette. He will always be remembered as the smile that lit up a room by many close friends.

Brian will also be remembered fondly by his life partner of 27 years and soul mate: Brian Leese. His memory lives on in his father: Robert Leister; mother: Beverly A. Reed; stepfather: Michael Reed; sister: Beth Forney; niece and nephew: Leeann and Chayse Forney; two stepchildren; and two granddaughters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service on Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Brunnerville United Methodist Church, 517 Pine Hill Road, Lititz.