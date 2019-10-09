Brett T. Brown, 21, active in community football programs, Woodridge swimming, fun-loving

Brett T. Brown, 21, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Reading.

Born in Lancaster, he is survived by his father: Brett A. Brown and his significant other Roberta Upton of Mountville; his mother: Dee Ann Williams and her significant other Tim McMullen of Elizabethtown.

Brett attended St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster, and was active growing up with community football programs in the Lititz and Elizabethtown communities. Brett also participated in swimming in the summer leagues for the Woodridge Swim Club, Lititz; and was a member of the high school football team when he was a student at Conrad Weiser.

He was an excellent student and athlete throughout all his school years. Brett had a passion for weight lifting and exercise; his dream was to become an athletic trainer or help with physical therapy in the health care field in the future. Brett was a fun-loving person who could make you laugh. He enjoyed life each and every day. Brett will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister: Amanda Brown of Bainbridge; paternal grandmother: Bonnie, wife of Gerry Detz of Lancaster; paternal grandfather: Donald R. Brown of Lancaster; maternal grandfather: Thomas W. Williams III of Lititz; a nephew: Zachary C. Brandt, uncles: Dan Brown, Robert Brown, Douglas Williams, and Donald Williams; and many cousins.

Preceding him in death is a maternal grandmother: Betty Lou Hackman Williams.

Services for Brett will be private.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.