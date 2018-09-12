Blaine Kenneth Yates, 26, construction worker, generous, enjoyed motorcycling, good food

Blaine Kenneth Yates, 26, of Manheim, passed away at West Reading Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, from severe head trauma received in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 30.

Raised in Ephrata, he was the son of April (Shreiner) Boyer of Ephrata, and Daniel Yates of Baltimore, Md.

Blaine graduated from Ephrata High School in 2010. During his school years, he excelled in every sport he participated in: soccer, basketball, football, and his main love, lacrosse. He loved hiking, snowboarding, shooting pool, music, movies, girls, motorcycles, good food, an occasional trip to a casino (Blackjack), and tattoos. He loved fishing with his dad on his boat.

Blaine was a very upbeat, positive, and energetic young man. He had the most enjoyable laugh and infectious smile. He was a courteous, well mannered, compassionate, and giving person. He had dozens of friends who genuinely loved him and he was well liked by many. He loved people.

Blaine joined his beloved grandfather, Ken Keenan, in the construction/handyman field and they were partners. He considered and called his grandfather his best friend. He had tremendous respect for and treasured his “Pop.” Blaine also enjoyed buying and selling cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

He loved to ride motorcycles; unfortunately, the faster the better. Everyone who knew him will tell you he always wore his full-face helmet. But, on the night of the accident, he made an unhealthy choice to strap his helmet to his bike for the short trip he and two of his buddies would take from stop #1 to stop #2.

Blaine’s wish was to be an organ donor. While we tremendously grieve the loss of Blaine, we look forward to receiving the list of many recipients Blaine’s generous and selfless gift will benefit. Glory to God.

Blaine had two pitbulls, Hazel and Zeus, whom he adored. We are trying to find them a good home, and keep them together.

In addition to his parents, Blaine is survived by his 12-year-old brother, Vaughan, of Ephrata; his grandparents: Ruth and Ken Keenan, Ephrata; his grandmom: Mary, of West Virginia; his aunt: Debbie Yates, of Maryland; uncle: Greg Shreiner, Ephrata; and a large extended family on his mother’s side.

He was preceded in death by three uncles: Donald Jr., David, and Donnie; grandfather: Donald Sr.; and his Aunt Tina (Shreiner), who passed before he was born, and was most likely the first to greet him in the Heavenlies.

His wish was to be cremated. A time of visitation with friends and family will be at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, on Friday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. A second visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, with a service to follow at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Berks County.