Betty R. Kleckner, 89, formerly of Manheim
Betty R. Kleckner, 89, of West Chester, and formerly of Manheim, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Robert J. Kleckner, who died in 2014.
Surviving are three daughters: Diane Lynne Limbert, Barbara Anne Flanagan, both of Downingtown; Kim Elizabeth Carroll of Upper Darby; one granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters.
Preceding her in death is a grandson, as well as her siblings.
All are invited to attend Betty’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements under the care of Buch Funeral Home, Manheim,
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour will...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully, with...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 17,...
-
Donna I. Kachel, 80, taught Sunday school at Grace Church, an avid volunteer with a servant’s heart
Donna I. Kachel, 80, of Lititz, in the presence of...
-
Louis H. Hoober, 97, farmer, founded Skee-Craft Boat Co., fire co. volunteer, school board member
Louis H. Hoober, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of New...
-
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, active at Calvary Church, helped with husband’s businesses, fantastic cook
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, of Manheim, formerly of East Lampeter...
-
Kenneth E. Graybill, 89, long-time trucker, active Lititz COB member, enjoyed winter sports
Kenneth E. “Ken” Graybill, 89, of Lititz, passed on to...
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully,...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov....
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Scott Shaub says:
-
Regina Goldstein says:
-
Kevin Campbell says: