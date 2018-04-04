Betty L. Mearig, 93, Lititz Craft Show regular, Historical Foundation volunteer, antiquer

Betty L. Mearig, 93, of Lititz, joined her Heavenly Father on March 28, 2018 at Moravian Manor.

Betty was born in Lititz to Samuel and Bernetha Hoffman, and was the wife of Robert “Sketch” Mearig for 63 years, until his passing in 2007.

She was a life-long resident of her beloved town and very proud to call Lititz her home.

Betty led a quiet life surrounded by simple pleasures. She was an artist and crafter who could find beauty in what she called junk. She was one of the first participants in the Lititz Craft Show. People flocked to her stand because they knew Betty would have unique and unusual crafts. Betty loved to cook and would welcome everyone to join her and Sketch for a glass of iced tea and fresh baked goodies on their front porch.

Betty was a long-time member of The Lititz Historical Foundation. She lent her hand and decorating expertise to many projects of the foundation. She loved gardening, especially planting pansies in the early spring. She and Sketch collected antiques and ephemera related to the early days of Lititz. She was a past member of the Village Art Association and the PA Guild of Craftsmen. She was a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz.

Betty is survived by two daughters: Charlene Van Brookhoven and Lisa Maksym (Richie), both of Lititz. Also surviving are five grandsons: Jeff (Julie), Cory, Andy (Jennifer Wike) Van Brookhoven; and Peter and Tyler Maksym, all of Lititz. Also two great-grandchildren: Samantha and Ian Van Brookhoven.

A celebration of her joy-filled life was held April 2 in Steinman Hall at Moravian Manor, Lititz, with The Rev. Richard Thierolf, chaplain of Moravian Manor, officiating. A luncheon followed the service in Garden Court.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.